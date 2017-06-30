BRIEF-Cyfrowe Centrum Serwisowe to allocate 1.7 mln zlotys for FY 2016 dividend
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVED TO ALLOCATE 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM FY 2016 NET PROFIT FOR DIVIDEND
June 30 GAPWAVES AB
* SIGNS NDA-AGREEMENTS WITH 3 DIFFERENT COMPANIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 29 Global shipping is still feeling the effects of a cyber attack that hit A.P. Moller-Maersk two days ago, showing the scale of the damage a computer virus can unleash on the technology dependent and inter-connected industry.