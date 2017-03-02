FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi proposes net 0.25 lira/shr dividend for 2016
March 2, 2017

BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi proposes net 0.25 lira/shr dividend for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Garanti Bankasi:

* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.29762 lira ($0.0802) net 0.25298 lira per share

* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend starting from April 24

* A gross cash dividend at 1.25 billion lira in total equivalent to 29.76 % of the paid-in capital of the Bank consisting of first cash gross dividend in the amount of 210.0 million lira equivalent to 5% of the Bank's paid-in capital and second cash gross dividend at 1.04 billion lira

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7107 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)

