Aug 2 (Reuters) - Garmin Ltd

* Garmin reports second quarter revenue and earnings growth; raises guidance

* Garmin Ltd qtrly total revenue of $817 million, growing 1% over prior year

* Garmin Ltd qtrly gaap eps was $0.91 and pro forma eps was $0.88

* Garmin Ltd sees fy 2017 revenue about $3.04 billion

* Garmin Ltd sees fy 2017 revenue about $3.04 billion

* Garmin Ltd sees fy 2017 eps (pro forma) about $2.80