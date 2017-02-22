FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Garmin sees FY 2017 revenue about $3.02 bln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Garmin sees FY 2017 revenue about $3.02 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Garmin Ltd:

* Garmin ltd - expect outdoor to continue to be a growth segment in 2017

* Garmin reports solid fiscal 2016 revenue and operating income growth

* Q4 pro forma earnings per share $0.73

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.72

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $3.02 billion

* Garmin Ltd sees 2017 EPS (pro forma) of about $2.65

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $861 million versus I/B/E/S view $792.9 million

* Garmin Ltd sees 2017 gross margin of about 56%

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.66, revenue view $2.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.