BRIEF-Garmin sees FY 2017 revenue about $3.02 bln

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Garmin Ltd:

* Garmin ltd - expect outdoor to continue to be a growth segment in 2017

* Garmin reports solid fiscal 2016 revenue and operating income growth

* Q4 pro forma earnings per share $0.73

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.72

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $3.02 billion

* Garmin Ltd sees 2017 EPS (pro forma) of about $2.65

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $861 million versus I/B/E/S view $792.9 million

* Garmin Ltd sees 2017 gross margin of about 56%

* Garmin Ltd sees 2017 gross margin of about 56%

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.66, revenue view $2.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S