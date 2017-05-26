BRIEF-Garmin to appeal ITC initial determination

May 26 (Reuters) - Garmin Ltd

* Garmin to appeal ITC initial determination

* Garmin disagrees with initial determination and will seek review by ITC, which is expected to issue a final determination in August 2017.

* ALJ recommends a fine in amount of $37 million

* Ruling does not impact in any way Garmin products with clearvü sonar functionality, which have been on market since 2016

* Administrative law judge at ITC made an initial determination in enforcement proceeding brought by navico, inc. against Garmin

* "even if affirmed by itc, ruling has no impact on garmin's customers or dealers"