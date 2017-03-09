BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
March 9 Gartner Inc :
* Announces intention to offer $600 million in senior notes
* Commenced an unregistered offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering of notes, cash, borrowings under credit facilities to fund amounts payable for acquisition of CEB Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.