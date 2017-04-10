FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gartner forecasts worldwide IT spending to rise 1.4 pct in 2017
#Market News
April 10, 2017 / 2:17 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Gartner forecasts worldwide IT spending to rise 1.4 pct in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Gartner Inc:

* Worldwide IT spending is projected to total $3.5 trillion in 2017, a 1.4 percent increase from 2016

* Worldwide spending on devices is projected to grow 1.7 percent in 2017, to reach $645 billion

* Mobile phone growth in 2017 will be driven by increased average selling prices for phones in emerging Asia/Pacific and China

* "Business-friendly policies of new U.S. administration are expected to have a slightly positive impact on U.S. implementation service market" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

