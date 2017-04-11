April 11 Gartner Inc-

* Gartner says worldwide PC shipments declined 2.4 percent in first quarter of 2017

* Gartner Inc - worldwide pc shipments totaled 62.2 million units in q1 of 2017, a 2.4 percent decline from q1 of 2016

* Gartner Inc - in U.S., PC shipments totaled 12.3 million units in Q1 of 2017, a 2.4 percent decline from q1 of 2016

* Gartner inc - in asia/pacific market, PC shipments totaled 22.8 million units in q1 of 2017, a 0.8 percent decline from q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: