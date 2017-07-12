BRIEF-Gartner says worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3 pct in Q2

July 12 (Reuters) - Gartner Inc

* Gartner Inc - Worldwide PC shipments totaled 61.1 million units in Q2 of 2017, a 4.3 percent decline from Q2 of 2016

* Gartner Inc - In U.S., PC shipments totaled 14 million units in Q2 of 2017, a 5.7 percent decline from Q2 of 2016

* Gartner Inc - PC shipments in EMEA totaled 17 million units in Q2 of 2017, a 3.5 percent decline year over year

* Gartner Inc - In Asia/Pacific, PC shipments surpassed 21.5 million units in Q2 of 2017, down 5.1 percent from same period last year

* Gartner - Higher PC prices due to impact of component shortages for dram, solid state drives, LCD panels had pronounced negative impact on Q2 2017 PC demand

* Gartner Inc - PC market in Asia/Pacific region was primarily affected by market dynamics in India and China

* Gartner Inc - China PC market was hugely impacted by rise in PC prices due to component shortage

* Gartner Inc - In India for PC's pent up demand after demonetization cooled down after Q1 brought about weak market growth

* Gartner Inc - In India absence of a large tender deal compared to a year ago and higher PC prices, brought about weak market growth for PC's in Q2