5 months ago
BRIEF-Gartner, units enter into agreement which amended co's existing credit facility
March 22, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Gartner, units enter into agreement which amended co's existing credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Gartner Inc:

* Gartner Inc - on March 20, co, units entered into agreement which amended co's existing credit facility, dated as of June 17, 2016

* Gartner- Amendment was executed primarily to extend maturity date of revolving facility and term loan a facility - SEC filing

* Gartner Inc - amendment was executed primarily to extend maturity date of revolving facility and term loan a facility

* Gartner Inc - amendment was executed to revise interest rate and amortization schedule on term loan a facility Source text: (bit.ly/2o3zq9M) Further company coverage:

