June 5 (Reuters) - Owens Realty Mortgage Inc:

* Gary Furukawa reports 7.6 percent stake in Owens Realty Mortgage Inc as of june 1 - sec filing

* Gary Furukawa says purchased Owens Realty Mortgage shares based on belief that shares, when purchased, were "undervalued" Source text - bit.ly/2ru2ThA