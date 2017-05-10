BRIEF-Gas Natural Q1 earnings per share $0.32

May 10 (Reuters) - Gas Natural Inc

* Gas Natural Inc. Reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 revenue rose 4 percent

* Gas Natural Inc - has budgeted $10 million for capital expenditures in 2017, with majority focused on growth of its natural gas operations segment

* Gas Natural Inc qtrly full service distribution throughput increased 13 percent, aided by addition of approximately 300 new customers in quarter

* Qtrly total revenues $39.859 million versus $38.307 million

* Gas Natural Inc - regulatory approval process for announced merger with first reserve remains on plan for second half 2017 closing

* Customer count grew by approximately 300 in q1, compared with end of 2016