March 16, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Gas Natural Q4 earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Gas Natural Inc:

* Q4 earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations

* Gas Natural Inc - merger approval process with regulators is progressing as anticipated

* Gas Natural Inc qtrly consolidated revenue $30.7 million versus $29.5 million

* Gas Natural Inc- company has budgeted $10 million for capital expenditures in 2017

* Gas Natural- in quarter, marketing & production segment recognized higher sales to company's former Wyoming operations which were divested in Q3 of 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2mMclbW) Further company coverage:

