5 months ago
#Market News
March 23, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-GasLog Partners LP announces acquisition of GasLog Greece from GasLog Ltd for $219 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - GasLog Partners LP

* GasLog Partners LP announces acquisition of GasLog Greece from GasLog Ltd. for $219 million

* GasLog Partners LP - Expects to finance acquisition with cash on hand, including proceeds from its recent equity offering

* GasLog Partners LP - Acquisition will be supportive of GasLog Partners' guidance to grow unitholder distributions at a 10% to 15% compound annual rate

* GasLog Partners - Partnership affirms this growth guidance, which would result in an annualized distribution of $2.09 per unit or higher by Q4 of 2017

* GasLog Partners LP - Partnership believes acquisition will be immediately accretive to unitholder distributions

* GasLog Partners LP - GasLog's annualized distributions received from GasLog Partners are expected to equal about $25 million or higher by Q4 of 2017

* GasLog Partners - Estimates , assuming full utilization, GasLog Greece will add approximately $24 million to EBITDA in first 12 months after deal closing

* GasLog Partners-Estimates , assuming full utilization, GasLog Greece will add $13 million to distributable cash flow in first 12 months after deal closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

