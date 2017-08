May 8 (Reuters) - GasLog Partners LP:

* Plans to offer its Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units, liquidation preference $25.00 per unit

* Says it plans to use net proceeds from public offering for purposes, which may include future acquisitions, debt repayment, capex Source text: (bit.ly/2pYJuCS) Further company coverage: