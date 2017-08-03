FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
BRIEF-GasLog qtrly loss/share $0.12‍​
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Goldman Sachs buys into Aramco $10 billion loan as it seeks IPO role: sources
Reuters Focus
Goldman Sachs buys into Aramco $10 billion loan as it seeks IPO role: sources
Canada tries trading marijuana in new ETF
Exchange-Traded Funds
Canada tries trading marijuana in new ETF
Jailhouse secret: Legally innocent prisoners are dying
Canada
Jailhouse secret: Legally innocent prisoners are dying
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 2:30 PM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-GasLog qtrly loss/share $0.12‍​

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - GasLog Ltd:

* GasLog Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.12‍​

* Says qtrly revenues $114.5 million versus $129.9 million

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.03‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $128.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says contracted charter revenues estimated to increase to $486.8 million for fiscal year 2019 from $444.5 million for fiscal year 2016

* Says with increased dropdown activity, improving spot rates, growing fleet, amortising debt, expect leverage to continue to fall through 2017, beyond‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2wamR16) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.