UPDATE 2-Toshiba misses self-imposed deadline for chip unit sale, sues Western Digital
* Talks with some members of preferred bidder group taking time
June 28 GASPOROX AB (PUBL)
* EUROPEAN PATENT AUTHORITY INTENDS TO GRANT PATENT TO SUBSIDIARY
* SUBSIDIARY GPX MEDICAL TO BE AWARDED PATENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Talks with some members of preferred bidder group taking time
* Says it has received the approval to extend the deadline of submitting the financial report for FY ended March 2017 to July 31, instead of June 30, on June 28