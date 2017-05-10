FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Gastar exploration announces first quarter 2017 results
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 8:33 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Gastar exploration announces first quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Gastar Exploration Inc

* Gastar Exploration announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.06 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $18.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $17.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.14

* Says qtrly average daily production 5,700 Boe per day, exceeding high-end of guidance by 6%

* Sees Q2 net average daily production 5.7 - 6.0 MBoe/d

* Sees full-year 2017 net average daily production 5.5 - 6.1 MBoe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.