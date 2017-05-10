BRIEF-Gastar exploration announces first quarter 2017 results

May 10 (Reuters) - Gastar Exploration Inc

* Gastar Exploration announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.06 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $18.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $17.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.14

* Says qtrly average daily production 5,700 Boe per day, exceeding high-end of guidance by 6%

* Sees Q2 net average daily production 5.7 - 6.0 MBoe/d

* Sees Q2 net average daily production 5.7 - 6.0 MBoe/d

* Sees full-year 2017 net average daily production 5.5 - 6.1 MBoe/d