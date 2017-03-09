March 10 Gastar Exploration Inc
* Gastar Exploration announces fourth quarter, full-year
2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.06 excluding items
* Q4 revenue $18.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $17.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly production volumes comprised of 72% liquids, in line
with mid-point guidance
* Gastar Exploration Inc - qtrly average daily production
was 5,900 boe per day
* Gastar Exploration Inc - sees q1 net average daily
production 5.2 - 5.4 mboe/d
* Qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Gastar exploration inc sees fy net average daily
production 5.5 - 6.1 mboe/d
