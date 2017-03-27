FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Gazit Globe Ltd's board approves new share repurchase program
March 27, 2017 / 2:44 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Gazit Globe Ltd's board approves new share repurchase program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Gazit Globe Ltd

* On March 27, co reported to Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Israeli Securities Authority that board approved new share repurchase program

* Pursuant to agreement co may repurchase up to an aggregate of 150 million new Israeli Shekels of its ordinary shares - sec filing

* Company does not anticipate any material tax liability due to gains that may result from the share repurchase program

* New share repurchase program will replace the existing program that has been in effect from March 31, 2016 until March 31, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2nEMFAF) Further company coverage:

