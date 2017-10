May 23 (Reuters) - Gazit Globe Ltd :

* Reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly property rental income NIS 698 million versus NIS 714 million

* Qtrly diluted loss per share NIS 1.44

* Sees fy economic ffo per share NIS 3.20 - NIS 3.10

* Gazit globe ltd- as of march 31 co and its subsidiaries had cash, cash equivalents & undrawn revolving credit facilities in aggregate amount of nis 6.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: