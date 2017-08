BRIEF-Gazprombank FY 2016 net interest income up at RUB 122.05 bln

March 31 (Reuters) - Gazprombank AO:

* FY 2016 net profit 29.0 billion roubles ($516.80 million)versus loss of 47.7 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2016 net profit attributable to shareholders of 31.15 billion roubles versus loss of 57.12 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2016 net interest margin 3.0 pct versus 2.5 pct year ago

* Non-Performing loans to gross loans to customer as Dec. 31, 2016 of 3.0 pct versus 2.0 pct year ago

* FY 2016 net interest income 122.05 billion roubles versus 96.06 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2016 impairment of interest earning assets 2.04 billion roubles versus 139.55 billion roubles year ago

* As at Dec 31, 2016 Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio 10.0 pct versus 10.2 pct as at Dec. 31, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2ofzuqy

