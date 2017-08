May 24 (Reuters) - GBK BETEILIGUNGEN AG:

* ON 17 APRIL, SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR SALE OF ITS INDIRECTLY HELD INTERESTS IN LÜCK VERWALTUNGS GMBH

* THE AGREEMENT WAS CONCLUDED ON 24 MAY 2017

* THERE WILL BE A SALE PROFIT AFTER KAGB OF AROUND 2.3 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)