March 3 (Reuters) - GBK Beteiligungen AG:

* FY realised profit of 12.4 million euros ($13.07 million), dividend proposed of 1.00 euro per share

* FY unrealised result at 7.6 mln euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9487 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)