March 30 (Reuters) - GBK Beteiligungen AG:

* Signs a contract for the sale of shares in Koller Beteiligungs GmbH

* There will be a gain on sale in the amount of about 2.1 million euros ($2.25 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)