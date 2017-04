April 12 Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA:

* GBL pursues its portfolio diversification with the acquisition of 15.0 pct of Parques Reunidos in Spain

* Transaction is expected to settle around April 20

* Acquisition represents investment of 208 million euros ($220.6 million) for GBL Source text: bit.ly/2otfIr1 Further company coverage:, ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)