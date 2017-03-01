FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-GCI qtrly adjusted EBITDA $68 mln
March 1, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-GCI qtrly adjusted EBITDA $68 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - General Communication Inc:

* GCI reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $232 million

* General Communication Inc - adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $300 million and $325 million in 2017

* General Communication Inc - capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $165 million in 2017, a reduction of 21 percent from 2016 expenditures

* General Communication Inc - qtrly adjusted EBITDA of $68 million was down $10 million from Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

