BRIEF-GCI qtrly adjusted EBITDA $68 mln

March 1 (Reuters) - General Communication Inc:

* GCI reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $232 million

* General Communication Inc - adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $300 million and $325 million in 2017

* General Communication Inc - capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $165 million in 2017, a reduction of 21 percent from 2016 expenditures

* General Communication Inc - qtrly adjusted EBITDA of $68 million was down $10 million from Q3