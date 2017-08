March 14 (Reuters) - Gcl New Energy Holdings Ltd:

* Expects to record an anticipated profit attributable to owners of company from remaining solar energy business of not less than rmb280 million for year

* Expected result due to increase in number of solar farms in china to 87 as at 31 december 2016 from 41 as at 31 december 2015