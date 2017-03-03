FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GCL New Energy Holdings says unit entered into JV agreement
March 3, 2017 / 2:54 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-GCL New Energy Holdings says unit entered into JV agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Gcl New Energy Holdings Ltd:

* Suzhou GCL New Energy, a unit, and GCL System Suzhou entered into JV agreement

* Initial registered capital of JV company shall be and capital rmb200 million

* Pursuant agreement, Suzhou GCL New Energy and GCL System Suzhou agreed to invest rmb102 million and rmb98 million into jv co

* Purpose of jv co is design, procurement and construction of photovoltaic power station opportunities sourced by GCL System Suzhou Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

