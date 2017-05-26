FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-GCL New Energy says entered into agreements with PowerChina Group
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
May 26, 2017 / 3:19 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-GCL New Energy says entered into agreements with PowerChina Group

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd:

* Major transaction with PowerChina Group

* Co through units entered into Fenxi PC agreement between fenxi gcl (an indirect unit of company) as principal, with Powerchina Group

* Fenxi PC agreement at a consideration of RMB534.8 million

* Fenxi equipment purchase agreement between Sinohydro Bureau 10 as customer, unit as supplier and Fenxi Gcl as principal for RMB456.9 million

* Ruicheng PC agreement between Ruicheng Gcl as principal, Sinohydro Bureau 10 as contractor at consideration of RMB551.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.