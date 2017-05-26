BRIEF-GCL New Energy says entered into agreements with PowerChina Group

May 26 (Reuters) - GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd:

* Major transaction with PowerChina Group

* Co through units entered into Fenxi PC agreement between fenxi gcl (an indirect unit of company) as principal, with Powerchina Group

* Fenxi PC agreement at a consideration of RMB534.8 million

* Fenxi equipment purchase agreement between Sinohydro Bureau 10 as customer, unit as supplier and Fenxi Gcl as principal for RMB456.9 million

* Ruicheng PC agreement between Ruicheng Gcl as principal, Sinohydro Bureau 10 as contractor at consideration of RMB551.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: