* GCP applied technologies completes sale of darex and
announces realignment plan
* GCP applied technologies inc- board of directors has
approved a business realignment plan that includes actions to
reduce costs
* GCP applied technologies inc - gcp expects plan to result
in net annualized savings of approximately $22 million to $25
million
* GCP applied technologies inc - expects to incur total
costs of $22 million to $26 million associated with plan
* GCP applied technologies inc - costs consist primarily of
headcount reductions and related expenses
* GCP applied technologies inc - realignment actions are
expected to be completed by end of 2018
* GCP applied technologies-expects to incur total costs of
$22 million to $26 million associated with plan, of which about
$16 million expected to be incurred in q2
* Gcp-Plan includes reduction in costs, including stranded
costs regarding darex unit, transition of co to construction
products technologies co
