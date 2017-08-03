BRIEF-GCP Applied Technologies Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

Aug 3 (Reuters) - GCP Applied Technologies Inc

* GCP Applied Technologies Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GCP Applied Technologies Inc says GCP is reaffirming its guidance for 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: