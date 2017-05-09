BRIEF-GCP Applied Technologies reports Q1 adj loss per share of $0.06

May 9 (Reuters) - Gcp Applied Technologies Inc
* GCP Applied Technologies reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.06
* Q1 loss per share $0.35 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly sales $225.3 million versus. $237.7 million
* Sees FY 2017 net sales constant currency growth of 5 pct to 8 pct
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted EBIT $145 million to $160 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted EPS $0.71 to $0.88
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted free cash flow $40 million to $50 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $1.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S