6 months ago
BRIEF-Gcp receives binding offer from Henkel to acquire Darex Packaging for $1 bln
March 2, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Gcp receives binding offer from Henkel to acquire Darex Packaging for $1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Gcp Applied Technologies Inc

* Gcp applied technologies receives binding offer from henkel to acquire darex packaging technologies

* Received binding offer from henkel to acquire co's global darex packaging technologies business for approximately $1.05 billion

* In connection with henkel's binding offer, gcp will begin a consultation process with relevant works councils and labor unions

* Upon completion of consultation process gcp expects to enter into a definitive purchase and sale agreement

* Goldman, sachs & co. Is acting as financial advisor for gcp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

