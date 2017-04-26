FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GCP selling non-core Halex product lines
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-GCP selling non-core Halex product lines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Gcp Applied Technologies Inc

* GCP Applied Technologies to rebrand versashield® as kovara™ and sell non-core halex product lines

* GCP - sale of non-core carpet tack strip and plywood underlayment product lines to Q.E.P. Co. Inc

* sale is not expected to have a material effect on financial statements of GCP

* integration of halex into GCP's specialty building materials segment is proceeding as planned

* divesting ancillary product lines as part of plan to concentrate resources on differentiated specialty construction products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

