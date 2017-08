March 9 (Reuters) - Global Construction Services Ltd :

* GCS awarded works on Westfield Carousel Shopping Centre

* Has been awarded a $27.5 million contract by Scentre Group

* Contract to supply and install formwork and concrete for stage 1 of Westfield Carousel Shopping Centre redevelopment

* Work includes provision of formwork, concrete supply, concrete pumping, and concrete placement