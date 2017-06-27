BRIEF-Getty Realty signs deal to acquire 49 properties
* Getty realty corp. Enters into definitive agreement to acquire 49 properties for $123 million
June 27 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd:
* GDS Holdings Ltd - Alibaba Group has confirmed a pre-commitment order to take full-capacity of company's recently announced beijing 3 data center
* PHILIPS RECEIVES FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE TO MARKET MULTIPLE NEW APPLICATIONS ON ITS INTELLISPACE PORTAL PLATFORM FOR RADIOLOGY