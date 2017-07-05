July 5 General Electric Co

* GE and YPF secure financing for two fastpower projects in Argentina ‍​

* Co, unit of YPF SA secured an approximate $220 million project financing for two jointly owned thermal power projects in Argentina

* Citi, Credit Suisse and Export Development Canada (EDC) jointly led the financing of project‍​

* Tucumán project will begin commercial operations in Feb 2018; Loma Compana II project will begin commercial operations in Dec 2017