BRIEF-Bioanalytical systems inc says entered into credit agreement with First Internet Bank Of Indiana - SEC filing
June 27 General Electric Co:
* General Electric - awarded order from Consortium Duro Felguera (DF Energy) - Romelectro for technology in power plant from Romgaz in Iernut, Romania
* General Electric -new combined-cycle power plant will feature 4 of GE’s 6f.03 gas turbines, 2 steam turbines and 4 heat recovery steam generators Source text: (bit.ly/2tfEHkn) Further company coverage:
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, has vowed to bulk up its seeds business and join the chase for assets rival Bayer must sell to gain regulatory approval for its takeover of Monsanto.