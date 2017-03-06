FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GE, Baker Hughes get expected requests for additional information from DOJ
March 6, 2017 / 9:25 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-GE, Baker Hughes get expected requests for additional information from DOJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE and Baker Hughes receive expected requests for additional information from the DOJ

* Says GE and Baker Hughes have been working cooperatively with DOJ as it conducts its review of transaction

* Says "second requests were issued under Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust improvements act of 1976, as amended"

* Says co, Baker Hughes have each received request for additional information from DOJ in connection with co's pending deal with Baker Hughes

* Says effect of second requests is to extend waiting period imposed by Hart-Scott-Rodino act until 30 days after co, Baker Hughes comply with requests

* Says GE and Baker Hughes expect transaction to close in mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

