5 months ago
BRIEF-GE, Caithness announce power plant deal that could exceed $1 bln
March 8, 2017 / 2:08 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-GE, Caithness announce power plant deal that could exceed $1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE & Caithness announce innovative power deal that could exceed $1b to build multiple HA combined-cycle power plants in US

* General Electric Co - agreement is expected to be effective March 31, and plants are projected to be developed throughout 2017 and 2018

* General Electric Co - equipment package that GE will deliver as part of agreement has a total value that could exceed $1 billion.

* General Electric Co - this agreement will add to Caithness's growing fleet of ha gas turbines --bringing its total number to up to eight turbines

* General Electric Co - expects to record orders for equipment and services over next 24 months

* General Electric Co - GE expects to provide multi-year service agreements for continued maintenance and operation of each plant

* GE - package configured to include up to 6 high-efficiency ha gas turbines, 6 steam turbines, 6 heat recovery steam generators and other equipment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

