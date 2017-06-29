BRIEF-Beigene presents preliminary Phase 1 data on BGB-A317
* Beigene presents preliminary phase 1 data on BGB-A317 in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma at the ESMO 19th world congress on gastrointestinal cancer
June 29 GE Energy Financial Services :
* GE Energy Financial Services raises largest* solar fund in Japan with Development Bank of Japan as anchor investor
* Fund is targeted at JPY 75 billion and has potential to grow to JPY 90 billion
BRUSSELS, June 29 British consumer sentiment fell to its lowest level in 10 months in June, according to a European Commission survey released on Thursday, although overall sentiment including businesses recovered from a decline in May.