July 10 General Electric Co

* GE Healthcare acquires Novia Strategies to expand clinical consulting capabilities and help more healthcare organizations achieve breakthrough outcomes

* General Electric Co says terms of transaction are not being disclosed​

* General Electric Co - ‍Novia Solutions was not included as a part of the transaction​

* General Electric Co - ‍Novia Strategies will become part of GE Healthcare Camden Group​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: