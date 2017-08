April 26 (Reuters) - Exelon Generation:

* GE Hitachi awarded outage services contract by Exelon generation

* Exelon Generation - total value of contract is more than $140 million

* Exelon Generation-awarded outage contract to GE Hitachi nuclear energy for utility's boiling water reactor nuclear energy facilities,3 pressurized water reactor units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: