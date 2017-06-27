BRIEF-Bioanalytical systems inc says entered into credit agreement with First Internet Bank Of Indiana - SEC filing
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - entered into a credit agreement with first internet bank of indiana - sec filing
June 27 General Electric Co:
* GE Oil & Gas and Eni East Africa sign long-term partnership to develop gas resources offshore of Mozambique
* General Electric Co - agreement comprises a multi-year contract to supply subsea production systems, ancillary equipment and services
* General Electric Co - agreement also covers area 4 future potential upstream projects Source text: (bit.ly/2ucWtC2) Further company coverage:
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - entered into a credit agreement with first internet bank of indiana - sec filing
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, has vowed to bulk up its seeds business and join the chase for assets rival Bayer must sell to gain regulatory approval for its takeover of Monsanto.