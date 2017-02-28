BRIEF-GE says appoints seven new company officers

Feb 28 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:
* GE appoints seven new company officers
* Danny Di Perna has been appointed vice president, global sourcing for GE Power
* Adrian Button has been promoted in current role to vice president of supply chain for industrial solutions, GE Energy Connections
* Amit Phadnis has been appointed vice president, chief technology officer- imaging, GE Healthcare
* General Electric Co says Amit Phadnis has been appointed vice president, chief technology officer- imaging, GE Healthcare
* Pascal Schweitzer has been appointed vice president, global services at GE Transportation
* Pascal Schweitzer has been appointed vice president, global services at GE Transportation
* Maria Sferruzza has been promoted to vice president, global services for turbomachinery solutions at GE Oil & Gas
* Anup Sharma has been promoted to vice president, chief information officer and chief application architect at GE Digital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)