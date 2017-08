May 18 (Reuters) - Gear4music Holdings Plc:

* Proposed placing of up to 610,000 new ordinary shares at 690 pence per share to raise up to 4.2 mln stg

* To use proceeds to accelerate execution of group's strategy through provision of further funding for various ongoing organic growth projects