5 months ago
BRIEF-Geberit CEO says company committed to 50 to 70 pct payout ratio
March 14, 2017 / 9:14 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Geberit CEO says company committed to 50 to 70 pct payout ratio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Geberit Ag Christain Buhl said the plumbing supplies and shower toilet maker remains committed to a payout ratio of 50 percent to 70 percent.

* Geberit CEO says most of synergies from sanitec acquisition acquisition achieved

* Geberit CEO says declines comment on business at start to the year

* Geberit CEO says sees growth in many european markets, sees no disturbance to business from elections

* Geberit CEO says shortage of installers remains in Germany, not getting worse

* Geberit CEO says buyback launched because company is and remains very cash generative

* Geberit CEO says abolition of Obamacare in U.S. Could lead to uncertainties in hospital investments

* Geberit CEO says nothing is planned on acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)

