BRIEF-Gecina FY recurrent net profit drops to 347.4 million euros

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Gecina SA:

* FY recurrent net profit group share 347.4 million euros ($367.38 million) versus 349.2 million euros year ago

* FY gross rentals 540.0 million euros versus 574.6 euros million year ago

* 2016 dividend up 4 percent to 5.2 euros per share

* The net recurring result in 2017 is expected to be down by -5 to -6 percent

* The medium-term average growth of the net recurring result (between 2018 and 2021) is expected to be in the range of +5 to +7 percent Source text: bit.ly/2ldDq6z Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9456 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)