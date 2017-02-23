FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Gecina FY recurrent net profit drops to 347.4 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2017 / 5:57 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Gecina FY recurrent net profit drops to 347.4 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Gecina SA:

* FY recurrent net profit group share 347.4 million euros ($367.38 million) versus 349.2 million euros year ago

* FY gross rentals 540.0 million euros versus 574.6 euros million year ago

* 2016 dividend up 4 percent to 5.2 euros per share

* The net recurring result in 2017 is expected to be down by -5 to -6 percent

* The medium-term average growth of the net recurring result (between 2018 and 2021) is expected to be in the range of +5 to +7 percent Source text: bit.ly/2ldDq6z Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9456 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.