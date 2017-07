July 12 (Reuters) - GECINA SA:

* GECINA SIGNS UP LAGARDÈRE ACTIVE FOR ITS HEADQUARTERS IN OCTANT-SEXTANT NEARLY ONE YEAR BEFORE IT IS SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY

* GECINA HAS SIGNED A LEASE FOR A FIRM 10-YEAR PERIOD WITH THE LAGARDÈRE ACTIVE GROUP FOR 28,000 SQ.M‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2u7L4Hn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)